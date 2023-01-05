Highlanders extend Andrew Tandi’s contract

Highlanders have extended the contract of defender Andrew Tandi with another year.

A Bosso statement confirming the new deal reads: “The Club is pleased to announce that Andrew Tandi has renewed his contract with the club for a further one year. The club has first right to renew the contract after 6 months.”

Tandi had his 2022 season cut short after suffering a serious injury in May last year.

The defender was at the receiving end of a crude challenge from Bill Antonio during a league match against Dynamos at Barbourfields. He fractured his right fibula (calf bone) and dislocated his ankle.

The centre-back is now fully recovered ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Highlanders signed striker Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero on a loan deal from ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

The club also beefed the squad ahead of the new campaign by promoting 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.