Transfer News Roundup, Gossips, Completed deals & Updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester United wants to make a €4m (£3.5m) offer to bring Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the La Liga club want €12-13m (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. Relevo

Bayern Munich are in the market for a goalkeeper following the injury to Manuel Neuer. The Bavarians have secured a verbal agreement with Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Florian Plettenberg

Bayern Munich have shifted their interest from Harry Kane as the consider the transfer almost impossible. SportBild

Benfica have rejected Chelsea’s first offer for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues made an €80m offer but the Portuguese club want the 21-year-old’s €120m release clause paid in full. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are still in the hunt to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk as the English outfit are looking to speed up their efforts to hijack his deal to Arsenal. Jacob Steinberg

Real Madrid are impressed with Real Valladolid right-back Iván Fresneda and have joined the race to sign the 18-year-old. Matteo Moretto

David de Gea confirmed that he is going to enter contract extension talks with the Manchester United.

Barcelona’s manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that he’s not ready to let go off Frenkie De Jong in the upcoming transfer window. The Sun

Liverpool are linked with Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. The French forward is going to cost around 60-70 million euros. RMC Sport

Liverpool are still aiming to sign Jude Bellingham despite the club being linked to multiple midfielders. Fabrizio Romano