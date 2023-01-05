Rahman Gumbo back in fold after getting new coaching gig


by Virjo Mufaro

Rahman Gumbo has joined Botswana Premier League club Moropule Wanderers as the team’s head coach.

Gumbo has signed a two-year-contract with the Wanderers.

A statement by the club has confirmed the appointment: “Moropule Wanderers Football Club has appointed Rahman Gumbo to a position of Club Head Coach subject to work visa requirements.

“Mr Gumbo has joined Bafana ba Magala on a two-year-contract.”

The appointment comes a month after the Zimbabwean gaffer was sacked by Botswana top-flight side Sua Flamingoes following a string of poor results.

Gumbo had been in charge since April 2021, having arrived in Botswana after a spell in Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League with TelOne.

Meanwhile, Moropule is sitting in 8th place on the Botswana Premier League table.

