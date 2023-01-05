Rahman Gumbo back in fold after getting new coaching gig

Rahman Gumbo has joined Botswana Premier League club Moropule Wanderers as the team’s head coach.
Gumbo has signed a two-year-contract with the Wanderers.
A statement by the club has confirmed the appointment: “Moropule Wanderers Football Club has appointed Rahman Gumbo to a position of Club Head Coach subject to work visa requirements.
“Mr Gumbo has joined Bafana ba Magala on a two-year-contract.”
The appointment comes a month after the Zimbabwean gaffer was sacked by Botswana top-flight side Sua Flamingoes following a string of poor results.
Gumbo had been in charge since April 2021, having arrived in Botswana after a spell in Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League with TelOne.
Meanwhile, Moropule is sitting in 8th place on the Botswana Premier League table.