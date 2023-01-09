Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale has retired from playing football at the age of 33.

The former Real Madrid, Tottenham, Southampton forward, confirmed the retirement in a statement on social media.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. “The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Bale won three La Liga titles and was a Champions League winner with Real Madrid for incredible five times, m