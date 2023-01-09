French FA boss Noel Le Graet forced to apologise after ‘disrespectful’ comments about Zidane

President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet has apologised for his comments about Zinedine Zidane.

Le Graet hit out at the former Real Madrid manager when he was quizzed about his future.

The FA boss took the swipe by claiming that the former Les Bleus captain was never in contention for the France national team job before Didier Deschamps’ contract was renewed.

“Zidane to Brazil? I don’t care, let him go wherever he wants,” the France FA boss told RMC Sport.

“Did Zidane try to contact me? Of course not, I wouldn’t have even picked up the phone.

“[You can] make a special show for him to find a club or a national team.”

The remarks attracted criticism from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Franck Ribery, Djibril Cisse, Youri Djorkaeff, Florent Pietrus, French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and Real Madrid.

Le Graet has now apologised for what he describes as comments that “have created a misunderstanding”.

He said: “I want to give my apologies for those comments that absolutely don’t reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player that he was and the manager he has become.”