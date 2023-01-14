FIFA to investigate Argentina over World Cup final ‘behaviour’

FIFA is opening an investigation into alleged ‘offensive behaviour’ by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final against France.

The South Americans beat the 2018 champions on penalties to lift the trophy for a third time.

During the after-match celebrations in the dressing room, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez led a song mocking France star Kylian Mbappe by calling for a ‘moment of silence’.

Martinez also made a lewd gesture to the French fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove trophy presantation.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper, who was awarded the award, lowered the trophy to his groin and thrust it towards the crowd while still on the podium.

According to FIFA, Argentina had potentially breached rules regarding “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play” and “misconduct of players and officials”.

The football’s world governing body is also investigating the Argentinian FA over breaching media and marketing regulations.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, during the Argentina v. France FIFA World Cup™ final,” a statement from FIFA reads.

Croatia are also under investigation “potential breaches of articles 13 (Discrimination) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Croatia v. Morocco FIFA World Cup™ match”.

Ecuador, Mexico and Serbia have been fined varying amounts from CHF20,000 (£17,000) to CHF100,000, with all three federations also handed partial or full stadium bans.