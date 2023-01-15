Brighton and Hove offers update on Mwepu who suffered suspected heart attack

Brighton and Hove have confirmed that their Academy coach Enock Mwepu.

The former midfielder was rushed to hospital after collapsing due to a suspected heart attack on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports in Zambia, the incident occurred while he was driving towards Kabangwe, a small town on the outskirts of Lusaka, and his car was seen swerving on a major road. He eventually parked, and came out of the vehicle and fell.

A statement by Brighton reads: “The club can provide the following update on Enock Mwepu, in response to media reports.

“Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks.

“Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required.

“The club would like to thank the many well wishers for their messages and support.

“The club nor Enock wish to provide any further comment at this stage.”

Mwepu was forced to retire at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with a rare hereditary heart condition.

The diagnosis followed after the former midfielder fell ill while on a flight to link up with his Chipolopolo teammates in the international break last month and spent a period in hospital in Mali. He returned to England to undergo further cardiac tests and has been advised to stop playing football.

Following his pre-mature retirement, Enock moved into coaching and was appointed as the coach of Brighton and Hove Academy at the start of this month.