📹 Match Highlights: 🇲🇬 2-1 🇬🇭

The only #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 debutants beat the two-times silver medalists! Relive the most important moments of the game.#MADGHA | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/JCO12iaBh5

— MARHABA (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2023