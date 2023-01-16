Dynamos continue pre-season buying spree as they sign Congolese striker

Dynamos have announced the signing of Congolese striker Eli Ilunga from Black Rhinos.

Ilunga becomes the Glamour Boys’ latest signing in this pre-season transfer window.

The Congolese striker was the third highest goal scorer last season with eleven goals for Rhinos. He links up with coach Herbert Maruwa who left the army side to join Dembare ahead of the new season.

Other new arrivals at Dynamos include Tendai Matindife from Ngezi Platinum, Arthur Musiwa from Bulawayo Chiefs and the Moyo twins —Kelvin and Elvis.

The club also pinned down Frank Makarati to a new deal.