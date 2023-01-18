Zambia’s Ministry of Health delivers HUGE update on Enock Mwepu

The Zambian Ministry of Health has confirmed that ex-midfielder Enock Mwepu has been discharged from the hospital.

Mwepu was admitted on Sunday after collapsing due to a suspected heart attack.

The incident occurred while he was driving towards Kabangwe, a small town on the outskirts of Lusaka, and his car was seen swerving on a major road. He eventually parked, and came out of the vehicle and fell.

The Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Prof Lackson Kasonka has confirmed that the 25-year-old is now at home recuperating.

“I can confirm that Enoch Mwepu was discharged from the Lusaka Heart Hospital this morning, he will continue his recuperation from home” confirmed Prof. Kasonka

Mwepu was forced to retire at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with a rare hereditary heart condition.

The diagnosis followed after the former midfielder fell ill while on a flight to link up with his Chipolopolo teammates in the international break in September. He spent a period in hospital in Mali before returning to England to undergo further cardiac tests and was advised to stop playing football.

Following his pre-mature retirement, Enock moved into coaching and was appointed the coach of Brighton and Hove U9 team at the start of this month.