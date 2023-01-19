FUZ take on Simba Bhora after unexpected termination of player contracts

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe have been engaging PSL debutants Simba Bhora over unexpected termination of player contracts.

The Shamva-based club is accused of breaching a couple of contracts after releasing players such as Hardlife Zvirekwi, Nigel Tinarwo, Blessing Mukoko, Brown Wilson and Kumbiraishe Kapinyu without notice.

The contracts termination was regarded as violation of labour laws and FUZ have approached Simba Bhora to have an amicable solution with the released players.

A meeting between representatives from the players union and club officials happened this week, but it didn’t reach a conclusive end and the two parties will talk again.

Simba Bhora won the PSL promotion after winning the Zifa Northern Region Division One championship.

They have since brought in some new players to beef up the squad ahead of the new season.

The new arrivals include Tonderai Ndiraya, who will take over the team, defender Patson Jaure and Keith Murera.