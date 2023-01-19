Watch: Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise scoring an outrageous stoppage time strike against Man Utd

Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise scored a stunning goal from a free kick to secure a vital Premier League home draw against Manchester United on Wednesday.

United were poised for a 10th successive victory in all competitions, thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ goal shortly before halftime.

But Olise’s superb left-footed free kick found the top corner of the goal and saw the game ending in a draw.

Fernandes’ goal was fairly fantastic after the midfielder managed to beat the keeper from some fifteen yards out.

