Watch: Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise scoring an outrageous stoppage time strike against Man Utd

Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise scored a stunning goal from a free kick to secure a vital Premier League home draw against Manchester United on Wednesday.

United were poised for a 10th successive victory in all competitions, thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ goal shortly before halftime.

But Olise’s superb left-footed free kick found the top corner of the goal and saw the game ending in a draw.

Michael Olise rescues a point for Palace with one of the best free-kicks you'll see this season 🚀😳 pic.twitter.com/lL1JfUl8rN — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 18, 2023

Fernandes’ goal was fairly fantastic after the midfielder managed to beat the keeper from some fifteen yards out.