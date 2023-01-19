Ivorian defender Eric Bailly hit with seven-match ban in France

Marseille defender Eric Bailly has received a seven-match ban for his horror flying tackle in a French Cup match against fourth division side Hyeres.

The incident occured in the 15th minute of Marseille’s 2-0 victory after Bailly went for the ball with an open leg.

The Ivorian misjudged his move and crashed into Moussa N’Diaye, kicking him in the right-hand side of his chest.

The crude challenge left N’Diaye being admitted to intensive care.

Bailly, who is on loan from Manchester United, was shown a straight red card for the foul.

The defender has now been hit with a seven-game ban for dangerous play.

Two games have already been served after he was forced to miss Marseille’s Ligue 1 victories over Troyes and Lorient.

Meanwhile, Bailly visited N’Diaye in hospital to check up on him and apologise for the tackle.

N’Diaye has since been discharged but is expected to be out for several months.