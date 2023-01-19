Watch: Ronaldo hits brace as Messi scores in Riyadh XI, PSG friendly

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal in the friendly match between Riyadh XI, a Saudi selection, and French giants PSG.

Messi finished Neymar’s through ball to put PSG ahead as early as in the 3rd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo also started in the match as Riyadh XI captain and scored.

This is his first game since arriving in Saudi Arabia early this month.

The Portuguese netted the equaliser from the spot in the 34th minute.

Marquinhos then tapped in Kylian Mbappe’s cross to put PSG back in front on minute 43.

Neymar could have secured another goal for the French side but failed to convert from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

Ronaldo got his brace in the stoppage time to level the terms before the break.