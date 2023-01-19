Latest list of clubs with highest revenue in 2022 revealed

Financial consultancy company Deloitte has released the latest Money League, with more than half of the clubs in the top 20 coming from English Premier League.

The Money League rates the top clubs in the World that have generated the highest revenues in the past year.

Manchester City top the list with Spanish giants Real Madrid coming in second.

Liverpool moved ahead of Manchester United for the first time and they come in the third place.

The Red Devils slipped to fourth with PSG completing the top five list.

Analysis

Several clubs experienced increased revenues over the past year.

The rise was driven by the return of fans after two COVID-hit seasons, with matchday revenue increasing marginally.

English clubs saw their commercial revenue rising after benefitting from the movement in exchange rates over the financial year.

Here is the Top 20 list