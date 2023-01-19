Antonio Conte warns Tottenham chiefs amid sacking concerns

Antonio Conte has sounded a warning to his Tottenham Hotspur bosses amid sacking concerns.

Conte has come under mounting scrutiny with some questioning his loyalty to the club

The Italian gaffer’s contract at Spurs runs out at the end of the current season but he is refusing to sign a new contract.

With Spurs now 14 points off leaders Arsenal, there have been reports the coach could be sacked before he finishes his term.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s trip to Manchester City, Conte has hit back at people questioning his commitment and warned those pushing for his sacking.

“You can tell me I could be not a good coach, but about the commitment and what I give the club where I work, no club was unhappy about this.

“Usually when I left the club they regret me leaving a lot because they knew the way that I work and the commitment I put into the club, what I give for the club.

“Yes. I think this. But in this aspect, I am really happy for the way that I am.

“You only get tired if you work. I work a lot and for this reason it is normal to be tired. Many people don’t look tired – that’s because they don’t work!”