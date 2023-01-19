ZIFA postpones AGM amid rebellion from members

The Zimbabwe Football Association has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM).

The AGM was initially scheduled to happen on January 28.

The FA has announced that the meeting will no longer takes place this month and will happen at a later date.

ZIFA did not state reasons behind the decision.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform all ZIFA Members that the Annual General Meeting which was scheduled for 28 January 2023 has been postponed to a later date which will be advised in due course. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted,” a notice sent to ZIFA members reads, as cited by The Chronicle .

The postponement comes after reports emerged, suggesting that interim president Gift Band, is facing rebellion from some of the association’s members.

The FA’s Central and Southern regions as well as the Mashonaland Central province are said to be refusing to recognise the executive board.

The rebels have also shunned ZIFA meetings including the recent extraordinary general meetings.

Other provinces and some Premier Soccer League clubs, who constitute the majority of the ZIFA membership are also not happy and could follow suit in a bid to force the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to reinstate former president Felton Kamambo back to the board.

Kamambo’s suspension attracted FIFA sanctions that include an international ban on the country.

The world football body regarded this as government interference since the SRC is an organisation under the Ministry of Sport.

The sanctions will only be lifted if the former boss is reinstated.