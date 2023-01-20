Aston Villa coach Unai Emery openly tells Nakamba to leave club

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery has finally confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba is not in his plans and can leave the club in this transfer window.

The coach told the player that he can find a new club after falling out of favour.

The Zimbabwean is yet to play this season and has often been sidelined from matchday squads.

Villa have been linked with an interest in Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi to fill that gap.

“In other positions as well we are speaking about how we can improve, some players like (Marvelous) Nakamba, I told him to leave,” Emery said in his pre-match press conference.

The gaffer added on Morgan Sanson: “(Morgan) Sanson as well is in the possibility to leave, but Sanson for me is a very good player, he understands very good how we want to play and he has the skill to do it, but he has to play in a team to be consistent, trying to play more and here it’s difficult to give him it – he is as well finding something to leave.

“If they are leaving – Nakamba, Sanson, maybe we try to add one player more inside, inside midfielder. It’s not clear about this possibility because I want to sign one player (who will) improve the quality of the squad.”