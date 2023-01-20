“Angry” Pep Guardiola hits out at Man City critics

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has hit out at people who always criticised his club’s success.

The Citizens’ domestic success is always overshadowed by their failure to win the Champions League.

The Manchester club has never won the inter-club competition and only came close to clinching it in 2021 when they lost to Chelsea in the final.

A seemingly angry Guardiola claimed after their 4-2 win at Tottenham that it’s “bulls***” to suggest City haven’t been successful due to the missing Champions League trophy in their cabinet.

“People say we haven’t had success because we haven’t won the Champions League – bulls***! We won a lot,” the Citizens boss declared in his press conference.

“Two back-to-back [Premier Leagues] in this country, and the way we played, the consistency, against this Liverpool. What a success.”

Pep’s outburst comes days after claiming that he no longer cares about winning the Premier League and other domestic tournaments.

When asked why he was being so candid and making such impassioned claims, the Spaniard said: “I want a reaction – not just from players, staff, the whole organisation. We are a happy flowers team, I don’t want this. I want to beat Arsenal. I cannot deny how happy we are [to win]. But we are far away from the team that we were.

“But we are far away from the team that we were. There are many things that we are far away, far away. We play because ‘my manager told me to do this and this’ – but there is nothing from the stomach, the guts. We were lucky, and if we don’t change, sooner or later we are going to drop points. No passion, fire, desire to win from minute one.”