Malvin Gaki completes transfer to new club after leaving Chicken Inn

Malvin Gaki has joined Ngezi Platinum Stars following his departure at Chicken Inn.

The winger’s arrival at the Baobab was confirmed by the Ngezi-based club on Friday.

He signed a two-year-contract with Madamburo, having joined them on a free transfer after his deal with the Gamecocks was not renewed when it expired in December.

Speaking after completing the transfer, Gaki said: “I am delighted to be here in Mhondoro with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“It is a very ambitious team which is eager to do well. I am pleased to be part of the squad and am looking forward to doing well here. I want to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.”