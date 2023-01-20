Juventus announce next move after hit with 15-point deduction

Juventus have announced that they will appeal against the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) decision to hand them a 15-point deduction.

The Serie A giants were found guilty of fixing their balance sheets by artificial gains from club transfers.

The Turin-based side’s former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now Tottenham’s managing director of football, received a two-and-a-half year ban for his hand in the saga, while ex-president Andrea Agnelli and Maurizio Arrivabene were each banned for two years.

The sanctions were confirmed by the FIGC and will be effective for the current season.

The deduction left the Bianconeri, who had been sitting in 3rd place, dropping to 11th position.

In a statement the Juve confirmed their next move, saying: “The Company awaits the publication of the reasons of the decision and announces as of now the bringing of an appeal to the Sport Guarantee Board (Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport) in accordance with the terms of the Sport Justice Code.”