Juventus handed 15 point deduction

Italian side Juventus have been handed a 15 point deduction following a capital gains investigation into the club.

The sanctions were confirmed by the Italian Football federation, FIGC and will be effective for the current season

Former Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has also been banned for two and a half years, with ex-president Andrea Agnelli and Maurizio Arrivabene each banned for two years.

According to Reuters an investigation was opened in 2021 regarding the club’s finances with it being claimed that their losses had been misrepresented between 2018 and 2020.

Juventus denied any wrongdoing Federal Court of Appeals has accepted the FIGC Prosecutor’s request to reopen the sporting trial against the club for their alleged usage of falsified capital gains.

Juventus are currently in third place on the Serie A table and the the point deduction would put the club in the bottom half of the league.

Juventus have 30 days to appeal the ruling.