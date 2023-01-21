Watch: Kadewere’s fuzzy involvement in Real Mallorca’s match winning goal

Tinotenda Kadewere had a fuzzy involvement in Real Mallorca’s match winning goal against Celta Vigo in Friday’s La Liga encounter.

The Zimbabwean striker started on the bench before coming on as a substitute at the start of second half.

His introduction, along with that of Clement Grenier, brought some fluidity to Mallorca’s attack and the team was able to create more opportunities.

The Warriors international had a few chances falling on his way but could not bring enough threat to cause any trouble.

Nonetheless, his seemingly bigger contribution came in the build-up to the winning, though it was ambiguous.

Kadewere received a low cross inside the box and failed to connect the ball.

His movement, however, was enough to attract two defenders’ attention, leaving Daniel Rodriguez unmarked and with enough space to score just before the hour.

The striker was initially credited with the goal assist but TV replays showed that he didn’t touch the ball.

Here is the video of Mallorca’s solitary goal.