Kaizer Chiefs coach explains why he shouldn’t be sacked despite poor results

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has said that he is not worried about losing his job following growing calls for his sacking due to unconvincing results.

Amakhosi have not won in their last two Premier Soccer League games after losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune United and suffered a 4-0 thumping by AmaZulu.

The performances have left them 19 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Commenting on speculation surrounding his future, Zwane has asked for patience as he tries put the team back to winning ways.

“To be quite honest, I’m not worried [about being sacked],” Zwane told the media, as per iDiski Times.

“We have a plan as a club, a plan that needs to be executed – if we look back, for how many years have we tried to hit the ground running? Did it work for the club? It didn’t work.”

The gaffer cited Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is a good example.

The Gunners showed patience with the coach despite underwhelming results during his first season, and are now reaping the rewards.

“Whether you like it or not we have to do something and there are teams you can make an example of in Europe, look at Arsenal, why are they doing so well now? Because they had so much patience and belief in whoever they put in there.

“They give him the opportunity and space to try and work things out and you can see the results yourself. I don’t want to compare… I’m not saying we can do what Arsenal are doing, I’m just making an example.”