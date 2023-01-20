Official: Nyasha Mushekwi decides on his Zhejiang future after record-breaking season in China

Nyasha Mushekwi has signed a contract extension with Zhejiang FC following a record-breaking season.

The club confirmed the new deal in a statement but did not specify by how long Mushekwi’s contract has been extended.

The former Warriors international was Zhejiang’s top-scorer in the previous campaign with 18 goals. The tally is his highest in the Chinese Super League.

Mushekwi also become the club’s all-time leading scorer in August.

The 35-year-old striker surpassed South Africa’s Dino Ndlovu, who held the record for a year.

He currently stands at 52 goals, twelve clear of second-placed Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang will be playing in the Asian Champions League next season after finishing third on log.

This will be Mushekwi’s first campaign in the inter-club competition since arriving in China in 2016.