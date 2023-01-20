Memphis Depay on the move as he nears deal with Barca’s La Liga rivals

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is on the verge of joining La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The Dutchman was spotted wearing the club’s colours while training under manager Diego Simeone on Thursday.

According to reports in Spain, the decision to train with Atletico was permitted by Barca as the transfer is expected to be completed in the next few hours.

The media also claimed that the 28-year-old has since undergone and passed his medical ahead of the transfer.

It’s expected the Madrid side will pay €3m for the transfer of Memphis, whose Barcelona deal expires in six months.

Depay joined the Catalans on a free transfer from Olympique Lyonnais in July 2021 and signed a two-year deal.