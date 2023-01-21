Brazil identify top candidates to take over national team

Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) has reportedly identified the top candidates that have the potential to take over the national team following Tite’s exit.

The 61-year-old Tite stepped down as the Selecao boss following their shock quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For the past month, the South American giants have been linked with several names that include Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and French gaffer Zinedine Zidane.

According to UOL Esporte, as cited by Goal.com, the CBF has come up with a shortlist and the football body’s president Ednaldo Rodrigues – who is in charge of appointing the national team coach – is due to travel to Europe in the coming week to meet prospective coaches.

Among those being courted include former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

Rodrigues will also meet Ancelotti despite the Italian gaffer insisting that he intends to honour his long-term contract with Los Blancos.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is also on the list and will be considered for the job.