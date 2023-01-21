Liverpool could miss up to six players for Chelsea clash

Liverpool could miss up to six players for the English Premier League game against Chelsea at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds camp has been affected by injuries, with defender Kostas Tsimikas being the latest player to pick up a knock.

The Greek left-back suffered a back injury in Wednesday’s FA 3rd Round replay against Wolves.

Tsimikas remains a doubt ahead of the 2:30 pm Premier League kick-off.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo and Roberto Firmino are all confirmed absentees due to long-term injuries.

However, the Liverpool squad will welcome back Darwin Nunez.

The striker missed the last two games against Brighton and Wolves due to a minor issue.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are also set to return to the fold after recovering from respective injuries.