Malawi strikes sponsorship deal with Spanish club

Malawi’s Ministry of Tourism has signed a sponsorship deal with the Spanish club Leganes.

The deal will see the “Malawi, The Warm Heart of Africa ” ​​logo visible on the front of the first team’s kits under the rotating ‘main sponsor’ strategy.

The strategy allows different companies to advertise their brands as the club’s “main sponsor” on a rotating basis.

A statement by the Spanish second-tier club reads: “CD Leganés has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Tourism of Malawi to join the rotating ‘main sponsor’ strategy carried out by the club, through which it allows companies from various sectors to have the opportunity to associate with the club and enjoy the notoriety that comes from being a ‘main sponsor’.

“In this way, the logo of “Malawi, The Warm Heart of Africa” will appear on the front of the first team’s kits during the upcoming matches, as well as on different media, both physical and digital. With this agreement, CD Leganés seeks to continue with its international brand expansion strategy.”

The Malawi brand will begin to appear on Leganés shirts in Sunday’s league match against Levante UD at the Butarque Municipal Stadium. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The deal is similar to that between Rwanda Tourism and Arsenal.

Other African institutes that are sponsoring European teams include Mukuru (Crystal Palace) and Hollywood Bets (Brentford).