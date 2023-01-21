Club terminates Alves’ contract following his arrest in Spain

Dani Alves has had his contract terminated following his arrest in Spain on Friday.

The defender was arrested over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub last month.

The charges were raised after the complaint filed a police report, alleging that the defender touched her inappropriately under her clothes without consent during a night out on 30 December 2022.

Alves’ club, Mexican side Pumas UNAM, has now terminated his contract with immediate effect.

“The club reiterates its commitment to not tolerate acts by any member, whoever they may be, that go against the club’s spirit and its values,” said Pumas sporting president Leopoldo Silva, as cited by BBC Sport.

“We cannot allow the conduct of one person to damage our work philosophy, which has been an example throughout history.”