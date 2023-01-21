Rwandan club expresses interest in signing Chicken Inn forward

Chicken Inn forward Brian Muza has attracted interest from Rwandan Premiership club Gasogi United.

The 25-year-old had a brilliant campaign last season, scoring eleven goals for his side. He was also named among the 2022 Soccer Star of the Year finalists.

Gasogi United, who are based in Kigali, are willing to sign Muza on a permanent transfer on a two-year-contract.

The Gamecocks secretary Tavengwa Hara confirmed the foreign interest in the player and revealed that the Rwandan club has sent a formal enquiry.

“Yes, it’s true they wrote a letter to us. That is, inquiries were made by the Rwandan club Gasogi United which is seeking the services of our player Brian Muza. All I can say is negotiations are being held between the two clubs,” Hara told the Chronicle.

The club secretary added: “We are happy for Muza that he is getting recognised after his debut appearance in the country’s top flight league. That he is being recognised in his one year in the Premiership, is exciting for us as a club. If proper procedure, satisfaction of the club and more importantly, the welfare of the player are met, we will not stand in Muza’s way.

“The player has to be happy and proper rules have to be followed. We should not compromise the value of the player just because it’s a foreign team that wants to sign him. In the meantime, Muza has to keep on working hard and get more recognition.”