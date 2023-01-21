List of tournaments Zimbabwe will miss in 2023 due to FIFA ban

Zimbabwe is set to miss several international tournaments this year due to the international ban imposed on ZIFA by FIFA.

The big games include the qualifying campaign for the 2023 Afcon and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Afcon qualifiers are already underway and the Warriors’ disqualification was confirmed in June last year. The games will continue this year without the national team involved.

As for the 2026 World Cup, Zimbabwe face another disqualification if they fail to heed FIFA’s orders to allow the lifting of the sanctions.

The qualifiers are set to start later this year, likely after the end of the Afcon qualifiers.

The senior team could also miss the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

At the club level, no local team is playing in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The 2022/23 interclub competitions will end in May before the new season starts in August/September.

Other tournaments the country will miss include the Women’s Champions League and the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will also be unable to play any friendly match due to the FIFA sanctions.