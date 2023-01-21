Saturday Wrap: Zim players based abroad

Jordan Zemura returned to Bournemouth’s starting XI that drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Warriors international, who had missed the last two league games, played the entire match and delivered a decent performance on the left back.

He played more defensively throughout the game and went to attack on a few occasions.

The starting appearance was his twelfth this season and nineteenth overall.

Elsewhere in the EPL, Aston Villa coach Unai Emery snubbed Marvelous Nakamba in his matchday squad for the game against Southampton.

The snub came just a day after Emery revealed that he told the midfielder, who is yet to play this season, to look for a new club in this transfer window.

In the Championship, Tendayi Darikwa was an unused substitute in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 home loss to Luton Town.

The 31-year-old Wigan skipper also missed the two games that came before Saturday’s encounter.

Admiral Muskwe made his third successive start for Fleetwood in League One.

The forward featured as a central striker but had a quiet evening as his side lost 1-0 to Sheffield United. He was subbed off towards the hour mark.

In Saudi Arabia, Knowledge Musona retained his place in the Al Taai first XI.

The 32-year-old played the entire ninety minutes as a winger. He was visible throughout the game and was heavily involved in his team’s attacks from the left flank.

However, Musona was poor in delivering long crosses, as he only completed one in seven attempts.

His team lost the match 1-0 to Al-Wehda .