Dynamos coach clears air on Denver Mukamba links, reveals another new signing

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa has revealed that Denver Mukamba is yet to sign for the club.

The midfielder has been linked with a return to the Glamour Boys following his release at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The 29-year-old had his contract terminated by Ngezi-based side with a year still remaining.

Since becoming a free agent, he has been spotted at Dembare training and was present during the team’s pre-season practice match against Division 2 club Mabvuku United on Saturday but did not play.

Maruwa has now cleared the air on Mukamba links, revealing that the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year is yet to sign a deal with the Harare giants.

“Nothing as yet concerning Denver (Mukamba). He just came to watch the game.

“If there is anything, we will let you know,” Maruwa told The Sunday Mail Sport.

The gaffer has also revealed that Ali Sadiki has joined Dynamos as their latest signing in this pre-season transfer window.

Sadiki, who played for Simba Bhora in the Northern Region Division One league last season, becomes the side’s ninth official signing.

“He (Sadiki) is now a Dynamos player; he has signed already,” added Maruwa.