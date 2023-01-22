Shabanie Mine are back in Division One but…

Shabanie Mine have returned to the Zifa Central Division One after missing the previous due to non-payment of affiliation fees.

The Chinda Boys were relegated from the top-flight in 2018 and were supposed to play their second campaign in the second tier league last year after a two-year coronavirus-induced break.

However, financial struggles that emanated from the pandemic, forced the Zvishavane-based side to withdraw from the league after failing to pay the mandatory affiliation fees on time.

The club has since put its house in order and will play football this year.

Shabanie chairman Elias Marufu told The Standard: “We are happy to be back in the league because it was so frustrating being on the sidelines.

“Moreso as Shabanie Mine we are a big brand in the country and we are short-changing our fans because they want us to be competing with the top teams in the country.”

The club chief added: “We are looking foward to a competitive season this year because there are a lot ofgood teams in the league. But as Shabanie Mine we believe we are the big boys and that should be seen by our perfomance on the field of play.”

However, Bvaru Bvaru could find themselves playing in the 3rd-tier league following ZIFA’s decision to form a National First Division this year.

The national division, which will feed the Castle Lager Premiership, will be made up of top four teams from the four regions – Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern – and the four relegated from the top-flight.

The existing regional leagues will continue as third-tier leagues, feeding the national league in a promotion-relegation system.