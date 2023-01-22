Ziyech pushing for Chelsea exit, linked with two European giants

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly pushing for his exit at Chelsea before the transfer window closes next week.

The Moroccan international has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge after struggling to find consistent form since his arrival from Ajax in 2029. He has had an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign thus far, managing just one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Blues are ready to to letting Ziyech leave and have offered him to Barcelona as part of their attempts to sign Kessie this month.

Reports in Italy have also linked the star with AS Roma, as he is now considered the ideal replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Serie A side is said to be in contact with Ziyech’s agent

However, that move is strictly dependent on Zaniolo’s departure.