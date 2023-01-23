Aston Villa finds new exit plan for Marvelous Nakamba?

Aston Villa could have found an exit plan for Marvelous Nakamba, with reports in France suggesting that the club is considering including a player in their offer to sign Matteo Guendouzi from Marseille.

Villa coach Unai Emery recently told Nakamba that he’s not in his plans and can the leave the club in this transfer window.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is yet to play this term and has often been sidelined from matchday squads.

With the Warriors international’s future now confirmed, the Birmingham-based club have lined up Guendouzi as a target to strengthen their midfield.

But Villa could be set to take a different approach in their attempts to snap up the Marseille midfielder.

According to French outlet La Provence, the EPL side is looking to include a player in their offer for Guendouzi.

Morgan Sasnon, who was also allowed to leave Villa Park, is reportedly set to join Strasbourg on loan.

This puts Nakamba in the picture since Emery is ready to part ways with the player.

Villa are yet to receive a formal proposal for the France international.