PSL, clubs to review league rules ahead of new season

The Premier Soccer League and all top-flight clubs will hold a two-day meeting to plan for the new season.

The meeting will be held in Bulawayo, starting from Tuesday.

The PSL and its affiliates will discuss several topics, among them the low turnout of fans at stadiums since the return of local football from the Covid-19 suspension and reviewing of the league rules.

The League’s CEO Kennedy Ndebele has told The Chronicle: “Everything is set for the induction and strategic plan workshop. We will have full representation of the league with each club expected to send their general secretaries or chief executives.

“We shall be taking clubs through their rules and regulations, review rules and regulations.”

Meanwhile, the 2023 season will kick off in February with the Castle Lager Super Cup match between the Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs and Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum.

The league will follow in the next weeks.