Mali international Doucoure banned from Everton team training, told to train on his own

Everton coach Frank Lampard reportedly banned Mali international Abdoulaye Doucoure from team training following a massive fallout between the player and gaffer last week.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Doucoure and other Everton players were involved in a dressing room clash with Lampard after the defeat to Southampton on January 14.

The fierce fight forced the coach to take some measures and block the 30-year-old from attending team sessions.

The Malian was also left out of the squad for the loss to West Ham last weekend.

He has been currently training alone after the mentor’s order.

Doucoure is out of contract in the summer and it is likely that he will be allowed to leave for free.

The row comes amid speculation surrounding Lampard’s future.

The Toffees are considering firing their coach Frank Lampard due to a string of poor results, which have left them joint bottom of the table.

The club owner Farhad Moshiri led an emergency board meeting yesterday after the team lost 2-0 to West Ham.