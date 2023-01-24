Gareth Bale takes up ‘new’ career after retiring from football

Gareth Bale has confirmed a new career path after retiring from playing football early this month.

The former Wales international and Real Madrid forward will take golf as a full-time sport after confirming his participation as an amateur in a PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach.

Bale has said on Instagram: “Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let’s go.”

The 33-year-old has been playing the sport as hobby, while still in football.

The California golf event carries a hefty prize fund of $9 million (£7m).