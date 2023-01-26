Agent hints at Pirates’ new plans for Dzvukamanja

Orlando Pirates are contemplating keeping Terrence Dzvukamanja beyond the current transfer window.

The Zimbabwean striker is struggling to get game time at the Soweto Giants and his agent, Mike Makaab confirmed earlier in the month that he is looking to get his client a new club.

SuperSport United were identified as one of the interested clubs looking to snap up the Warriors international in this transfer window.

However, it seems like Pirates are set to make a U-turn on their decision to offload the forward following latest revelations.

“Well, there’s a possibility that Terrence [Dzvukamanja] might remain at Pirates,” Makaab told FARPost.

“Obviously, he has been in the match day squad for the team this year, and the team might keep him.”

Dzvukamanja’s contract at Pirates is set to expire at the end of the season but the club has an option to extend it with another year.