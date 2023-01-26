Aguero hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Argentina claims

Sergio Aguero has hit back Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s claims that Argentina won’t taste success again after their unsavoury behaviour in Qatar.

Ibrahimovic criticised the South American team’s behaviour after beating France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup.

During the after-match celebrations in the dressing room, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez led a song mocking France star Kylian Mbappe by calling for a ‘moment of silence’.

Martinez also made a lewd gesture to the French fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove trophy presantation.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper, who was awarded the award, lowered the trophy to his groin and thrust it towards the crowd while still on the podium.

Ibrahimovic criticised the behaviour but Aguero was quick to hit back.

“Let’s remember that you also behaved badly, right? I remember that we played against United. I was on the bench. You were provoking, you were talking back,” the former Manchester City forward said, as cited by Goal.com

“I think that before worrying about Argentina, you should worry about your country, about your players, who aren’t even in the last World Cups. They didn’t even qualify, but well, I don’t know.

“I remember that you fought with [Nicolas] Otamendi in a game between City and United. You argued with Pep Guardiola. I imagine that’s why he wanted to sell you from Barcelona. You disrespected my teammates. What’s more, maybe you’re also talking to me because I was there. I feel like you shot me and now I’m shooting you. We are world champions, Zlatan, and you want to kill yourself. Messi is the best in the world, I’m sorry.”