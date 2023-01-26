Cristiano Ronaldo facing football ban over Juventus wage scandal

Cristiano Ronaldo could be hit with a ban following revelations that the Portuguese striker is among the twenty-two players that have been linked with the Juventus wages scandal.

The Italian giants were recently sanctioned by the Italian Football federation (FIGC) after found guilty of fixing their balance sheets by artificial gains from club transfers.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi giants Al Nassr, was one of the players who were “paid off the books” by the disgraced Italian giants.

According to The Mirror, the former Manchester United star was earning almost four times more than the Old Lady’s next best-paid star (Miralem Pjanic, who was owed £5.1m). Documents show that Aaron Ramsey, the Wales midfielder, was owed £4.2m and French star Adrien Rabiot deferred £5m in wages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other players named in the scandal include Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala and former head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The publication adds that the players whose names are involved in the scandal could also be hit with a 30+ day suspension.

Incidentally, Ronaldo had just made his debut for Al Nassr on Sunday after serving a 2-match ban given to him by the FA after smashing the phone of an Everton fan last year.