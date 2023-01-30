Dynamos part ways with two more

Dynamos have parted ways with two more players in this transfer window.

King Nadolo and Tanaka Chidhobha will leave the club after refusing to sign new contracts.

Nadolo had been in contract talks with the Harare giants since last month, but the parties failed to reach a deal. He was spotted at RBZ Sports Club last Thursday where PSL new boys Simba Bhora are training.

Chidhobha also decided to leave on his own and is now hunting for a new team.

A Dynamos official confirmed the development to H-Metro, saying the players are no longer reporting for training.

“It was our wish to continue with Nadolo and Chidhobha, but they haven’t been reporting for duty of late,”

“Maybe they assumed that they are not wanted by the coach, which is wrong because in as far as we are concerned, the coaches had no intention to offload them.

“They have been with us since the start of our pre-season preparations, but they have decided otherwise. Maybe they have received better offers elsewhere.”

Other players that Dynamos have already released include former Patson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Keith Murera, Ralph Kawondera, Ghanaian Sylvester Appiah, Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde and Nigerian Alex Orotomol, Evans Katema and Ghanaian Martin Ofori.

Three youngsters – Luke Musikiri, Claivert Tshuma and Stephen Chatikobo – were sent back to the PE Academy.

Trevor Mavhunga, who was among the team’s standout players in the previous campaign, left the club after refusing a new deal.