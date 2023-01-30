Breaking: Agent confirms Nakamba’s next move ahead of transfer deadline

Marvelous Nakamba’s agent David Manasseh has confirmed that he is working on finding the player a new club before Tuesday’s transfer window deadline.

The Warriors international is no longer wanted at Aston Villa and coach Unai Emery recently told him that he can leave the club in this transfer window.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game this season after falling out of favour.

His last appearance for Villa came against Manchester City in the final day of the 2021/22 season

Speaking of his client’s future at the Villa Park ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, Manasseh has told the Birmingham Mail: “I’m working on it, I’m sure by tomorrow we will have a result.”

Nakamba’s contract is set to expire in June 2024 after arriving at Villa Park from Club Brugge in 2019 following the club’s promotion back to the Premier League.