Dynamos announce another pre-season signing

Dynamos have announced another arrival ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys have snapped up centre-back Donald Dzvinyai from relegated side Harare City.

He joins Emmanuel Ziocha who also joined DeMbare from the Sunshine Boys in this pre-season transfer window.

The Harare side has announced the transfer in a post on Facebook, saying: “The club is pleased to announce the arrival of Donald Dzvinyai from Harare City.”

Other new signings include Elvis and Kevin Moyo, Arthur Musiiwa, Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Jayden Bakari, Keith Madera, Nyasha Chintuli, Tendai Matindife and Congolese striker Eli Ilunga.

