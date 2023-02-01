Khama Billiat makes open admission about his injury layoff

Khama Billiat has openly admitted that the injury layoff he is enduring has left him frustrated.

The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered an injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, and he is yet to feature for Kaizer Chiefs since the return of football.

He last played in Amakhosi’s 1-0 win over rivals Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby in October.

Billiat made a slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training four weeks ago, but aggravated the injury and is back on the sidelines.

Speaking to FARPost, the former Warriors international said: “Being injured of course is frustrating especially when it takes longer than what you expected.

“It is very frustrating because you can only contribute as much as we can only when we are fit. We always want to contribute positively to the team.

“But as much as you are injured on the sidelines you can only motivate the guys. Try to watch the games and make sure you give your input whenever we reflect on the games.”

He added: “So yah, it’s frustrating but we are professionals and it’s out of our control.

“It’s a mental thing. You need to be mentally strong because it’s not easy as you say. But you have to be mentally strong because you just want to play football. That’s what we know best and yah being out being out takes a ready big mental strength.”