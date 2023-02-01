Ex-Dynamos, FC Platinum forward joins Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak

by Soccer24 Team

Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde has joined Ghanaians giants Accra Hearts of Oak following his release at Dynamos.

The 24-year-old had his deal not renewed by the Glamour Boys after his contract expired on December 31.

He was released along with other thirteen stars in a mass clear out following the arrival of new coach Herbert Maruwa.

Eonde, who also played for reigning Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum during his time in Zimbabwe, has signed a three-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

The club’s statement reads: “We have strengthened our attacking options with the inclusion of Eonde Albert Dieudonne on a 3 year deal.”

