Revealed: When Nakamba will make his Luton Town debut

Marvelous Nakamba could make his Luton Town debut on Saturday against Stoke City in the English Championship.

The midfielder joined the second-tier club on Tuesday on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

The switch followed after Villa coach Unai Emery told him to leave the club after falling out of favour.

Should he makes his Luton debut in Saturday’s game, it would be Nakamba’s first competitive game this season.

The 29-year-old failed to play in any competition at Villa this term and was at times dropped from the matchday squads.

Speaking after his arrival at The Brache, the former Bantu Rovers man revealed that he told the coach about his need for game time.

He said: “I spoke with the gaffer and he told me about the project of the club and I told him my situation, that it was interesting for me to come over here.

“I think it’s good for the club, great for me and I love the ambition at the club. I’m looking forward to contributing to help the team.”

Meanwhile, Nakamba has linked up with fellow countryman Admiral Muskwe, who has returned from a loan spell at English League One side Fleetwood Town.

Muskwe spent the last six months away and was recalled after some squad changes which saw striker Harry Cornick moving to Bristol City.