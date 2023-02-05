Black Rhinos lose thirteen players ahead of new season

Black Rhinos have lost thirteen players ahead of the new 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Gareth Madhake, Keith Madera and Soccer Star of the Year finalist Ellie Ilunga are among the top players that left the army side in this pre-season transfer window.

Madera and Ilunga followed coach Herbert Maruwa, who left Rhinos at the end of last season to join Dynamos, while Madhake moved to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Coach Stanford ‘Stix’ Mutizwa has admitted that it will be difficult to rebuild the squad after losing the core players to rival clubs.

“It’s difficult assembling the team from scratch. It’s hurting and regretful to lose players who were part of the first team,” Mutizwa told The Standard.

“The youngsters are coming up well but we needed to have those players. It’s a chapter that is already behind us. We have moved on but the exodus left a big hole. It’s a process that we are doing diligently.”

Mutizwa revealed that the club will sign a few experienced players before the season.

The coach added: “At this point, we are still in the process of adding one or two experienced players.

“We are aiming to play at least four more friendly matches before the season starts. We have to ensure the effectiveness of the combinations we have at the moment.”